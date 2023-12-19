Salvation Army sees steady decline in Red Kettle donations during holidays

Over the past few years, The Salvation Army has seen a drop in donations to those red kettles you often see outside grocery stores during the holidays.

While church leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor, others believe it has to do with the culture wars today.

It is an annual tradition that is heard as much as it is seen.

"I just know that there is a lot of need and I just wanted to donate,” said Lucila Aceves, a Phoenix resident.

The Salvation Army’s bell ringers, out with their iconic red kettles, collect money for the church’s various ministries helping the poor and outcasts.

But in the last four years, those kettles have gotten lighter and lighter. Between 2019 and 2022, donations nationwide dropped about 20%. In Arizona, it is down 10%, and it is impacting some of the services the church provides.

"If there is less funding for utility assistance instead of, I'm making up the number here, but instead of serving a hundred, you might have to serve 95 until you can raise the other money to help with that hundred,” said Lt. Col. Ivan Wild, the southwest division commander for The Salvation Army.

Wild says they are having trouble recruiting more volunteers, making it harder to have more locations for this. Others are saying the culture war controversies are impacting people's view of the church.

Religious magazine Christianity Today states people have accused The Salvation Army of LGBTQIA+ discrimination, while others believe it is too progressive.

Research shows Gen Z is also less inclined to affiliate with a church, making new members a challenge.

"At the heart of it, The Salvation Army stays true to its mission statement and I think that's what will continue to guide us forward, and that is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and His name by God's love and serve everyone, all people, without discrimination,” said Wild.

Things are picking up a little this year, but every bit matters. Red Kettle donations make up 13% of the church’s fundraising in Arizona, going right back into a community that needs it.

"It's a good cause because I've been homeless a number of times,” said Larry Hillmert, who donates to The Salvation Army.