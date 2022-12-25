Salvation Army preparing for annual Christmas dinner

The Salvation Army is getting ready to host their Christmas dinner at the Phoenix Convention Center.

On Christmas Eve, volunteers came to help decorate, prep food and even set up activities.

First-time volunteer Amber Coleman said she started around 6:00 a.m.

“I just feel like this season is about giving and togetherness,” said Coleman. “I think it’s important that everyone has an opportunity to have a home-cooked meal and be around people.”

Coleman was one of many helping get toys and goodie bags ready for the big event.

“I think you're giving, but you’re gaining so much more,” said Coleman.

In the kitchen, Chef Patrick Kehler and his team were hard at work.

They, along with volunteers, have been working on the holiday feast for almost a week.

The Salvation Army is expecting thousands to head to downtown Phoenix, but they are planning to deliver 3,000 more meals to people not able to leave their homes.

“They come in here and do a great job, and we go home feeling fulfilled,” said Kehler.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meals are served starting at 11:30 a.m.

“The need has definitely come up,” said Division Lt. Col. Ivan Wild.

Lt. Col. Ivan wild says this event is more than just a meal.

“People can come and get a haircut, a manicure, play games [and] crafts with the children,” said LTC Wild. “So, it’s just a great festive occasion.”

He said there are some people that don’t have family to visit, or some who are going through a tough time.

But everyone is welcome to come celebrate.

“They can come here and be a part of one big family,” said Lt. Col. Wild.