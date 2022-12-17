Roughly 900 kids get free Christmas gifts through Phoenix Rescue mission

Christmas music rang out into the playground at Sullivan Elementary Saturday morning as the Phoenix Rescue Mission held its annual Winter Wonderland community event.

About 300 families, or 900 kids, received free gifts for the holidays; an event meant to help families in need.

“It actually feels great to have something like this because of how hard times have been, how everything’s going. It gives cheer to everybody,” said Maurice Watson, who came by to pick up his three kids gifts.

Phoenix Rescue Mission says families sometimes have to make difficult financial decisions during the holiday season. By giving away free toys, food and hygiene items, it provides families some relief.

“There are many families that are choosing between purchasing gas, paying the rent or having a holiday, like Christmas with toys and food. We just want to be able to help those families that are facing those hard choices,” said Jussane Goodman, with the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The only hard choices parents had to make Saturday morning were picking toys their kids may like the best.

“It’s nice to have, and I’m just grateful for it,” said Watson of the community event.

Goodman says the giveaways are possible because of community donations. They spent around $10,000 to be able to give away all they did Saturday morning.