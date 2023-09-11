Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix holds second annual Mass of Remembrance

PHOENIX — Talking about suicide can be difficult, but the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix is trying to bring those conversations to the forefront and remember those who died while helping surviving loved ones.

A long line of people was seen holding white flowers in the SS Simon and Jude Cathedral Sunday morning in the middle of mass. They placed them at the altar, some people wiping away tears, others holding them back. Those holding the white flowers remembered their loved ones who died by suicide at the special Catholic Mass.

Manny Buso told ABC15 that one of his close friends died by suicide decades ago, but it still hurts to this day. To go to the mass, in remembrance of him, made him feel a little better.

“It felt peaceful and some closure in my life,” he said.

Buso wasn’t alone on Sunday, feeling the same grief as many others. It’s something Bishop John Dolan says is important to share with one another.

“They shouldn't be ashamed of conversing or sharing the reality that is facing so many of us,” he said.

The Bishop himself is feeling the loss of his family, as he told ABC15 he had three siblings and a brother-in-law die by suicide.

“I think in truth, what they’re seeing is they’re not aware that someone like a Bishop would have those same realities. That was helpful for them,” he said.

That’s why Bishop Dolan wanted to help other survivors of suicide loss, by having an annual Mass of Remembrance for those who died by suicide and remembering their names. He wanted to bring conversations about mental health into the cathedral and let people know they’re not alone during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“We want to do whatever we can to confront this and try to reduce the number of suicides and raise up the question of mental health within our society, just allow people to have that conversation,” he said.

Not only does the Diocese have a mass specifically dedicated to suicide awareness, but Dolan also started a Mental Health Ministry late last year. Since then, they’ve been going around, educating people about mental health, accompanying those who may need help and advocating for more resources.

Remember that if you or anyone needs help, you can call or text 988.