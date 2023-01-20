Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis

“We are in Rio Verde Foothills and we’re at The Hangry Donkey Sanctuary, right outside of Scottsdale,” said Rosemary Carroll.

"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”

The acreage acts as a home for those without a voice.

“I make them a promise that they will never go back to where they came from,” said Carroll.

The oasis due west of the Four Peaks is one with a limited supply of basic resources.

"In the last year, the prices doubled due to the drought,” Carroll explained. “Now with this water situation, our cost of water has tripled.”

More than 500 homes make up the Rio Verde Foothills community which is governed by Maricopa County.

After years of warnings, they recently had their water cut off from the City of Scottsdale.

Carroll and her neighbors are now paying through the roof to have it hauled in or come up with creative solutions.

"We have pails and buckets and barrels all over the scuppers on the house and I am collecting it all over,” Carroll said. “We collected over 1000 gallons these last two days of rain.”

It's a temporary solution for her animals, but if the problem isn't resolved by summer, Carroll is looking at $1,800 a month for water.

"I couldn't afford to leave,” Carroll explained. “But also, I can't imagine life without my donkeys. This is why I get up in the morning. This is my purpose. I love what I do.”

Relying on a limited supply of well water, Carroll offers this warning, “We’re in the news right now, but this is going to be happening all over. If you think you’re immune to this, you’re not. Not if you’re living in the Southwest. Everybody is at risk.”

