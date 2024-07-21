Rideshare service with armed driver option coming to Phoenix

A new rideshare service is expanding to Phoenix. BlackWolf is based in Atlanta and is known for letting its drivers carry firearms.

However, the company's founder, Kerry KingBrown, told ABC15 that his company is focused on finding the right drivers to keep people safe.

"I tell a lot of people — don't focus on the armed part, focus on the vetting process," he said.

According to BlackWolf's website, drivers are required to have at least four years of experience in the military, law enforcement or security sector.

The company is currently operating in Atlanta, Miami and Phoenix.

BlackWolf held a soft launch in the Valley this week but won't offer armed drivers until later this month.

When asked about what kind of permits the company needed, a spokesperson for BlackWolf sent us this statement:

"We registered WOLF TECHNOLOGIES Inc. as a foreign corporation with the Secretary of State. In addition, we obtained a three-year vehicle for higher permit from Arizona Department of transportation (ADOT), allowing us to operate our vehicles for hire within the state."

KingBrown said they're making sure all their paperwork is in order before offering armed drivers.

"So right now it's a soft launch," he said.