Rhythm Room hosts fundraiser for area musicians' medical, dental, funeral expenses

PHOENIX — You can take action to make sure Valley musicians hit all the high notes when it comes to their health this weekend at an event hosted at the iconic Rhythm Room in Phoenix.

On Saturday, March 16, the venue is hosting The HART Fund Blues Fundraiser.

All proceeds will go to the fund, which helps musicians with any number of healthcare expenses associated with medical needs, dental care, and even funeral expenses.

We spoke with Dr. Janice Johnston, a family practice physician, who is also an ABC15 Health Insider, about why events like this are so crucial for artists.

"What we find with musicians is that they are either not insured at all or they're underinsured and a lot of people run into those problems," explains Dr. Johnston. "And they travel from place to place to place and it's so hard to get care as well."

Grammy-nominated artist Sugaray Rayford also stressed the importance of the event, with musicians working long hours on the road and not always having the means to take care of themselves. He also promised it would be a great time!

"It's a good venue and it should be a lot of fun," Rayford explained to ABC15's Nick Ciletti.

IF YOU GO:

The Rhythm Room

1019 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at the door or online.