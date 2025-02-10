Residents north of Pine Flats in GO status from Brady Fire

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has issued a "GO" status for residents north of Pine Flats, south of Prescott.

According to officials, the Brady Fire is threatening the area and residents are asked to evacuate immediately.

It is unclear how large the fire is and if any other areas are affected at this time.

Attention residents of Pine Flats YCU-2174, 2216 this is a GO message from YCSO. The Brady Fire is threatening your area. Please evacuate immediately. If you need assistance evacuating call 911. https://t.co/9yPNDFFHCx — Yavapai Co Sheriff's Office (@YavapaiSheriff) February 11, 2025

This is a developing story.