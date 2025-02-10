Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents north of Pine Flats in GO status from Brady Fire

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
brady fire .jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has issued a "GO" status for residents north of Pine Flats, south of Prescott.

According to officials, the Brady Fire is threatening the area and residents are asked to evacuate immediately.

It is unclear how large the fire is and if any other areas are affected at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen