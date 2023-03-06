Remembering Dr. John Kriekard, a long-time Valley educator

PHOENIX — Teachers, parents, and students are all paying their respects to a longtime Valley administrator and educator who recently passed away.

Dr. John Kriekard died late last month. Friends say he was 77 years old and is survived by a wife, children, and grandchildren.

A visionary, a born leader, a loyal friend -- those are all ways people are remembering Dr. Kriekard.

"Seriously, I have to say that when I came in, some of you may remember that I said good school districts and great schools have 3 things in common. Treat students with respect. Treat teachers like professional colleagues, and treat parents like professional colleagues. I believe we have done that," Kriekard said in a 2020 meeting of the Scottsdale Parents Council.

He would come out of retirement three times. Most recently, he served as superintendent for Scottsdale Unified, a district where he spent more than half of his 40 years in education.

"The biggest impact he had on me was putting me in a position where I was able to grow in the district," explains Rita Tartillo, who works for Paradise Valley Unified. "He trusted his teachers and administrators to do what was right for kids, but he also led. He was a true inspirational leader."

"It's one that carries a student-first philosophy you lead with passion and enthusiasm, and John for me was always very humble about his leadership and he will be missed," said Dr. Troy Bales, Paradise Valley's current superintendent.

"I refer to him as the GOAT in terms of school leadership," says longtime friend and colleague, Dr. James Lee. "There is no one who compares to that man."