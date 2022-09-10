Remembering 9/11: Valley students celebrate first responders and veterans

Schools across the valley are celebrating local heroes ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Students at Kyrene Monte Vista held a ceremony thanking first responders and veterans for their service.

"I think it's a great way for them to see positive role models in our community and ways to give back to our community as well," said Dr. Garth Cupp, the school's principal.

Friday's event was the first time since the pandemic that the ceremony was held in-person.

"You know, to me, it's just wonderful to have the community involved again, particularly after COVID, when everyone just seemed so separated," said Brenda Mulkey, the school's choir director.

"It's nice to see the community come together and feel that unity again and the kids felt it," she added.

Meanwhile, in Peoria, students at Frontier Elementary hosted a luncheon for police, fire fighters and service members.

"It's really an awesome feeling inside knowing that we're able to honor our first responders because they do so much for us, they put their lives on the line for this country," said Madison Todd, the school's student council vice president.

"And they really deserve it and it fills our hearts that we're here to help," said Bella Arcadi, the student council president.

It was the 20th year the school held an event honor first responders and veterans.