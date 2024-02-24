Rehab patients being housed at former hotel forced to move

TEMPE, AZ — Dozens of people were forced to find a new place to stay after a state crackdown on an unlicensed facility in Tempe Friday.

The facility which used to be a Ramada Inn on Scottsdale Road was being operated by NewFound Hope, LLC. Residents told ABC15, the former hotel provided housing to people and families who were undergoing substance abuse treatment. None of the treatment happened at the hotel, instead, buses took residents to their appointments.

But NewFound Hope has been suspended by Arizona’s Medicaid agency, ACHHS, since last February.

ACHHS investigators were on site Friday as residents were moving out. Residents say they were told this week they would have to move out as the facility was shutting down.

“I’m a client here, or technically I guess now was a client,” said Shateva Hinton who lived in the facility with her two kids. “I’m heartbroken for people who don’t have anywhere to go.”

Hinton told ABC15 she was thankful for the facility and NewFound Hope CEO Denis Artiles for helping her get sober. She said she found God and reconnected with her kids during her time in the facility and said her daughter didn’t want to leave.

“This is where she got her mom back,” Hinton said. “And to be told on such short notice - she asked me this morning 'Why do we have to go?’ and I told her It's time to move on. That's all I could tell her. It is time to move on and I just told her God will take care of us and it will be ok.”

In a statement to ABC15, Arizona’s Department of Health Services said:

"ADHS ordered NewFound Hope to cease and desist last May after our investigation found it was operating an unlicensed treatment center. The findings of that investigation can be found on AZCareCheck.com.

The investigation of NewFound Hope is ongoing. We cannot comment on pending investigations, but we will continue to hold them accountable if any additional violations are found.

The well-being of all Arizonans is of our utmost concern. We encourage the public to utilizeAZCareCheck.comto ensure they are receiving care at a licensed facility.”

ABC15 reached out to Newfound Hope’s CEO Denis Artiles for a comment but did not hear back.