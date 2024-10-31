Recreational marijuana delivery to officially become available in Arizona Friday

PHOENIX — Recreational marijuana consumers will no longer have to leave their homes to get products starting Friday.

Marijuana deliveries will officially become available to all customers across the state.

Deliveries to recreational customers were expected to begin in 2025.

But, the Arizona Dispensaries Association says thanks to the efforts of the Arizona Department of Health Services to create a safe, highly regulated program, the program will be able to start November 1.

Previously, deliveries were only available to medical marijuana customers.

The final rules for both programs can be found on the Arizona Department of Health Services website or Title 9 Chapter 17 Medical Marijuana and Chapter 18 Adult Use Marijuana.