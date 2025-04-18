Realtors see more Canadians selling their homes in Arizona

PHOENIX — More Canadians are selling their second homes, or are inquiring about selling their homes, according to the president of the Arizona Association of Realtors.

For more than a decade, Garry and Liz Liboiron had their second home in the East Valley. They drive down from Ontario, Canada every fall and leave in the spring.

But now, that home is on the market, sooner than Garry and Liz had wanted. While there are multiple factors why they want to sell, as they’re in their 70s and getting older, the exchange rate is increasing, and wanting to explore other places, there was one common factor amongst Canadians wanting to sell: realtors tell us it has to do with the political climate.

“We’ve probably been on the edge for about two or three years,” the Liboirons said about wanting to sell. “The election had nothing to do with us moving. We have planned on moving at some point, but it's sped up things dramatically. It's exacerbated it.”

Sindy Ready, the president of the Arizona Association of Realtors, says they’re hearing from more Canadians.

“We're seeing more of the Canadians and international owners calling to sell their homes right now because they're not sure how easy it will be to get here and stay at their house,” Ready said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube



In the past few months, President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs, argued with Canada’s leaders and said he wants to make Canada the 51st state.

“When I say they should be a state, I mean that. I really mean that. Because we can't be expected to carry a country that is right next to us on our border,” Trump said in a news conference in late March.

There are new rules for Canadians entering the U.S., too. Those who stay for more than 30 days now have to register with the U.S. Immigration and Citizen Services.

The Liboirons say they have friends in Canada who no longer want to visit the U.S.

“We've been allies for a century and half, and all of a sudden, we're persona non grata, which is very difficult to take,” Liz said.

The Liboirons are saying goodbye to Arizona now and don’t know when they will visit again.

“It's not all about money, it's just a relationship, and it's some respect and loyalty to our country. It's definitely sad leaving,” they said.