RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 3/24/24

PHOENIX — Rain moved through the Valley overnight, bringing a quarter-inch or more to some areas! See how much it rained in your area.

ABC15's weather team predicted the weekend rainfall and more unsettled weather is in the forecast for the start of the workweek.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 6 a.m., March 24

Ahwatukee: 0.24"

Apache Junction: 0.24"

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.08"

Carefree: 0.31"

Cave Creek: 0.31"

Chandler: 0.12"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.28"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.12"

Fountain Hills: 0.47"

Gilbert: 0.16"

Glendale: 0.24"

Laveen: 0.28"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.16"

Queen Creek: 0.28"

McDowell Mountain Park: 0.59"

New River: 0.08"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): 0.16"

Scottsdale: 0.28"

South Mountain: 0.24"

Surprise: 0.08"

Tempe: 0.24"

Wickenburg: 0.08"