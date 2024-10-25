Protect your car: Hyundai to hold anti-theft event Saturday to prevent trend of stolen cars

Of the most stolen cars in 2023, Hyundai models took the top two spots.

Now the company is in the Valley, making sure Hyundai owners get a software update to prevent thefts.

It was a national problem also seen in Glendale.

“We had about a 400% increase," Commander Jay O'Neill with the Glendale Police Department said, about thefts of Hyundais from 2022 to 2023.

The thefts started because of a social media post which went viral.

“You’re going to have a segment of the population that says, 'hey that looks fun.' It absolutely is not fun. It’s a felony," O'Neill said.

Hyundais made from 2011 through 2021 with key-to-turn ignitions are being targeted. The company has rolled out anti-theft software which drivers need to go to the dealership to receive.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"People can jump in on Saturday and get this important update done.” David VandeLinde, Vice President of Hyundai Motor America, said.

No appointment is necessary, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, at all Valley Hyundai dealers.

“We want to make sure all the vehicles are up to date and are as safe as possible," Kenny Carson at Earnhardt Hyundai said.

Hyundai says 30% of drivers have not installed the update yet. For owners who have, they’re seeing a decrease in stolen cars.

“Anecdotal information from the police departments as well tell us that it’s definitely slowing down, this is working, but we still have more work to do," VandeLinde said.

Commander O'Neill says all drivers should be vigilant about where they park their cars.

"Park in a well-lit area, if you have a garage park in your garage," O'Neill said. "A steering wheel lock is also a great alternative."

If you can’t make it on Saturday, you can always book a free appointment directly with a Hyundai dealership.

Click here to find the dealership nearest to you.