Prospective Turf Paradise owner says racing will continue

PHOENIX — For the first time, the prospective new owners of Turf Paradise are speaking about their plans to redevelop the land that has hosted racing for 67 years.

As fans gathered for a day of racing at the Turf Paradise Kentucky Derby Party, CT Realty’s James “Watty” Watson and Carter Ewing were on hand at the track they hope to purchase.

“I can tell you our goal is to restore racing to its former luster,” Watson said. “We think there is a great opportunity to do that.”

ABC15 asked if the proposed redevelopments would be built on or replace the racetrack.

“No,” Watson said. “Phase one, the initial phases are planned down 19th street across our southern perimeter and up the eastern perimeter on 11th.”

Plans have been submitted to the city for residential and commercial spaces on the property.

“We’ve been inundated with inquiries from really meaningful companies that are looking for a home here.”

The pair hopes the sale is completed by October.

“The horse racing business has been hard hit, the last few years, COVID was particularly tough on it around the country,” Watson said.

They’re asking lawmakers to approve historical horse racing machines — which they say helped resurrect racetrack businesses in other states.

“We think we have a formula that is a win-win-win for everybody,” Watson said.

They hope to add pieces to enrich the entertainment value at the track, allowing fans to further enjoy future race days.

“There’s a lot of rich history here to horse racing and we want to see it last,” Watson said.

“We want to see a lot more days like this,” Ewing said.

