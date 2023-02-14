Prevent power outages caused by Mylar balloons and celebrate Valentine's Day safely

PHOENIX — Mylar balloons can cause damage to electrical equipment and endanger public safety.

Last year, Arizona Public Service responded to 60 power outages caused by balloons, all of which were preventable. The outages impacted more than 28,400 customers.

The metallic coating on Mylar balloons can cause short circuits or power surges which lead to outages, melted electrical wires, fires, and damaged property. The damage can also injure people and pets.

KNXV

Here are APS's recommendations on how to stay safe and prevent outages caused by balloons:

Use balloons indoors and keep away from powerlines. Non-metallic balloons are also dangerous and can become entangled in overhead power lines.

Tie balloons down with weight.

Never attempt to retrieve balloons that are tangled in a power line. Instead, call APS Outage Hotline at (602) 371-3680 or (855) 688-2437 or visit aps.com/outage.

Deflate balloons and dispose of them properly.

Keep a safe distance from power lines, APS says at least 100 feet away.

Most outages related to balloons happen between Valentine’s Day and graduation season. Be sure to celebrate holidays and special events safely.