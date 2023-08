MESA, AZ — Hundreds of customers are without power as pop-up thunderstorms swept the East Valley.

LIVE VIDEO: Monsoon storms sweep through the East Valley

The storms rolled through the Mesa and Apache Junction area just after 6 p.m. bringing with it, rain, thunder and lightning.

As of 7:00 p.m., more than 2,000 Salt River Project (SRP) customers were without power. Click here to view the outage map.

A time for restoration has not been determined.