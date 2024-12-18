Watch Now
Suspect dead in shooting involving Phoenix police near I-17 and Thunderbird Road

Officials have a large area shut down as they investigate the incident
A police situation shut down the area of I-17 and Thunderbird Road before noon on Wednesday.
PHOENIX — A suspect is dead in a shooting incident involving Phoenix police officers near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road Wednesday morning.

A large area near 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road is closed due to the investigation.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence surrounding a fast-food restaurant in the area.

Officials confirmed that the suspect involved in the incident has died and that there were no injuries to the officers involved.

Police say the scene remains very active.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials also say the freeway ramps in the area are shut down.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

