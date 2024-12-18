Suspect dead in shooting involving Phoenix police near I-17 and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A suspect is dead in a shooting incident involving Phoenix police officers near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road Wednesday morning.

A large area near 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road is closed due to the investigation.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence surrounding a fast-food restaurant in the area.

Officials confirmed that the suspect involved in the incident has died and that there were no injuries to the officers involved.

Police say the scene remains very active.

Officers are investigating a critical incident that has happened in the area of 28th Ave and Thunderbird Rd. All of Thunderbird Rd east and west will be closed off for an extended portion of the day.



Media Staging will be on Thunderbird Rd. and 31st Ave. PIO will be responding. pic.twitter.com/lVw4gf3hFC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 18, 2024

Arizona Department of Transportation officials also say the freeway ramps in the area are shut down.

I-17 at Thunderbird: The exit ramps are CLOSED in both directions due to a law-enforcement situation. pic.twitter.com/jJUFX4OAcl — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 18, 2024

