Deadly plane crash being investigated at Gila Bend Airport

The crash involved an experimental aircraft, according to the NTSB
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 17, 2024
GILA BEND, AZ — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a plane crash Sunday morning at Gila Bend Municipal Airport.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place just after 9:45 a.m.

Two people were on the plane. One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The NTSB has confirmed an investigation has been launched into the crash.

They say the crash involved an "experimental, amateur-built" aircraft.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for more updates.

