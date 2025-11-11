PHOENIX — The 2025 Honoring America’s Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is celebrating its 29th year of the annual event on Tuesday.

Phoenix is honoring veterans and servicemembers, and this year's theme is “America, Our Guiding Light.”

There are multiple marching bands expected to perform during this year’s parade, along with a number of floats, a color guard, Arizona's Twirling Athletes, and more.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2025.

Spectators can watch anywhere along the route, which begins at Montebello and Central Avenue, crosses east on Camelback Road, turns south on 7th Street, and ends at Indian School Road.

You can also watch the parade on ABC15's livestream, which will show the parade on our YouTube, Facebook, and streaming channels.

“Every year, our veterans tell us that the parade brings them something they can’t find anywhere else. It brings them a sense of healing, belonging, and gratitude that stays with them long after the day is over,” said Paula Pedene, U.S. Navy Veteran and Executive Director of Honoring America's Veterans, in a news release. “When the community lines the streets and cheers, it’s not just a parade, it’s a powerful embrace from a city that remembers their sacrifice and says, thank you for your service.”

For the full parade program, visit HonoringAmericasVeterans.org.