Phoenix trade school encouraging more women to explore a career in skilled trades

PHOENIX — In recognition of Women's History Month, National Technical Institute (NTI) is encouraging more women to explore careers in high-demand skilled trades, like HVAC, electrical, and plumbing.

In the past five years, the number of women in the trades has grown by nearly one-third, reaching a record high of 314,000 in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Still, there's progress to be made.

Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, yet as of 2023, they accounted for just 11% of workers in construction and less than 5% in hands-on skilled trade roles.

NTI will be hosting a free open house at its Phoenix campus Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so anyone can come and get hands-on experience to see if these fields could be the right fit for them.

Attendees can choose between three training lab workshops:

Electrical – Change a residential dual receptacle and wire to code

Plumbing – Properly flush and refill a hot water tank

HVAC – Wash coils and change filters on an air conditioning condensing unit

To reserve a spot, call (480) 591-4000. Space is limited, so be sure to register early.