Phoenix teen to be honored at the White House for 'leading change'

A Valley teen is one of more than a dozen young women being honored by the White House for their achievements.

The honor is part of a celebration of International Day of the Girl, which is on Oct. 11. First Lady Jill Biden is recognizing the young women for “leading change and shaping a brighter future in their communities across the United States.”

Arizona’s honoree is Gabriella Nakai from Phoenix.

The White House says the 17-year-old “is a Navajo and Choctaw leader dedicated to furthering food security and sustainability, indigenous sovereignty, and youth advocacy.”

Nakai reportedly founded the Native American club at her school, is a student government leader, and does non-profit work.

She’s also acknowledged, “for her work in growing sustainable, heirloom Native produce and promoting seed saving and propagation, Gabriella was honored by the Center for Native American Youth at the Aspen Institute as a 2023 Champion for Change. Gabriella works with Native American Connections on addressing youth homelessness and mental health in Phoenix.”

The “Girls Leading Change” celebration will be held at the White House at noon Arizona time Wednesday and can be watched on the White House website livestream.