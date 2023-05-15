Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker help Ronald McDonald House Charities

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns Charities and Devin Booker's Starting Five program are helping the Ronald McDonald House Charities in a big way.

Back in December, Booker pledged $100,000 to the organization, which assists families with a free place to stay while undergoing medical treatment - a lifeline for so many.

With three locations across the Valley, two in Phoenix and one in Mesa, the Ronald McDonald House opens its doors to hundreds of families each year.

Those families include Robert Lane and his mom, Lynn -- at a time when they needed it the most.

Earlier this year, 16-year-old Robert collapsed at school and his mom rushed to be there.

"I was immediately floored," stated Lynn. "I had no idea and walked in and he was in and out of consciousness, throwing up, and they really think he was just dehydrated and over-exerted but i could tell it was more than that."

Lynn's motherly instinct was spot-on. Doctors would soon discover that Robert had a brain arteriovenous malformation or AVM.

The Mayo Clinic defines that as a tangle of blood vessels in the brain that disrupts blood flow - but the news only got worse. Doctors also told Robert's family he had an aneurysm.

Thankfully, doctors in Texas, their home state, were able to save Robert's life and get him stable enough for the next chapter on his long road to recovery.

But they'd all soon realize Robert would need to leave Texas for treatment.

"It was really the most difficult thing I've ever gone through, so when they said they couldn't treat him in Dallas, it was even worse. I immediately got online and found a miracle sitting right here in Phoenix," explained Lynn.

That miracle was Barrow Neurological Institute. But they'd find another miracle at the Ronald McDonald House's Roanoke House in Phoenix off 7th Street and Thomas Road.

"They made it easy for us," said Lynn. "They made it feel like home. They go over and beyond like this room here. It's the library and it's a separate building from the main building. You can come here and feel like you're in the library of your house the other room is a living room."

There's also a state-of-the-art kitchen, spacious rooms, and even laundry facilities that guests can use at no cost.

Now, Lynn can focus on making sure her baby boy gets better.

"There is still good in the world and we have definitely found out here at the Ronald McDonald house again without them I don't know where we would be," she said.

To donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, click here.

Also, if you'd like to donate to help Lynn and their family with other costs associated with Robert's care, click here.