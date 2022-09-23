Phoenix street to be named after Valley pastor and civil rights icon

PHOENIX — A Valley pastor and civil rights icon is getting a Phoenix street named after him.

Today, the Phoenix Street Transportation Department is partnering with First Institutional Baptist Church for a ceremonial street sign honoring Dr. Warren H. Stewart.

The ceremonial signs, approved by the Phoenix City Council, will be put up at the 12th Street and Jefferson Street intersections.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and several other community leaders are scheduled to speak at the event.

The signs will be mounted on the mast arms of the northeast and southwest traffic signal poles to designate the location as Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr. Way.

The ceremonial street marker commemorates Pastor Stewart, his work in the community and church, and his leadership at FIBC where he has served as Senior Pastor for 45 years.