Phoenix Salvation Army hotline saw record calls for help paying utilities last summer

PHOENIX — As temperatures climb, so do utility bills.

One non-profit is gearing up after seeing unprecedented demand last summer from people seeking help paying their utility bills.

The Phoenix Salvation Army saw a 34% increase in phone calls last year to its utility assistance line because of the record-breaking temperatures. The program operates year-round, though the summer months are the busiest.

“July is a huge month for us,” said Michele Kirkpatrick, manager of the non-profit’s Emergency Assistance Program.

Last July, they handled 706 phone calls, up from 409 the same month the previous year.

Call volume was so high that officials had to shut down the line midway through some months. Three caseworkers could handle only so many calls with the available funding.

The program helps Phoenix residents who have a financial crisis - such as a job loss - pay utility bills with Salt River Project (SRP), Arizona Public Service (APS) and Southwest Gas.

“If you are running a paycheck-to-paycheck kind of a budget and say you have a car repair, it's really going to throw your budget off,” Kirkpatrick said. “And so that’s when you can call us.”

Those who apply are asked to prove their financial crisis with documentation. Not everyone qualifies, and funds are limited. There are also restrictions on how often an individual can receive funds.

Funding for the Salvation Army’s program comes from three sources:

Donations people make through their utility bills, called the “Project SHARE” program, short for Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy.

Federal funds.

Private donations.

Kirkpatrick said the program can be especially helpful for people on fixed incomes.

“We don't want them to choose between keeping your air conditioner on or buying your medicine,” she said.

Demand is expected to be great again this year. The weather outlook for the Phoenix area is above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall once again.

“And, if so, that is a dry season, that’ll tend to produce a hotter summer as well,” said Tom Frieders, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Phoenix.

For those seeking assistance, the hotline number for the Phoenix Salvation is (602) 267-4127.

If you want to donate to the program, you can do so through the APS or SRP websites. Just look for the “Project SHARE” program. You can also donate directly to the Phoenix Salvation Army by going to the website. Be sure and specify you want your donation to go toward “utility assistance.”

