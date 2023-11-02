Phoenix Raceway hosting free mobile mammogram screenings ahead of NASCAR Championship weekend

Before the excitement of NASCAR Championship weekend, there's an important health event happening at Phoenix Raceway this week.

The racetrack venue has partnered with Breast Believe and The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation to offer complimentary 3D mobile mammogram screenings on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be two units running simultaneously with Breast Believe partners on-site; one at Phoenix Raceway in the GEICO Gecko Campgrounds hosted by Impact One, and the other at the AZ Complete Health Resource Center in Avondale hosted by the Coalition of Blacks Against Breast Cancer.

To qualify for a free screening, you must be at least 35 years old and not currently breastfeeding or pregnant.

Breast implants are not an issue and no insurance or referral is needed.

“We’re exceptionally proud to offer mammogram screenings to women in the Valley and aid in their overall wellbeing,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Thank you to Breast Believe and The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation for joining our efforts against breast cancer in the community.”

Appointments are booked at Phoenix Raceway, but walk-ups are welcome from 4-5 p.m. Call 480-967-3767 or 800-285-0272 to see if availability opens up earlier in the day.

To schedule a screening at the AZ Complete Health Resource Center, visit their website or call 888-233-6121.