Phoenix police officer resigned prior to administrative action amid child pornography allegations

PHOENIX, AZ — A Phoenix police officer resigned after being arrested for allegedly receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.

41-year-old Alaa Robert Bartley, of Gilbert, was arrested on April 5 and was charged by a federal criminal complaint with one count of knowingly receiving child pornography and one count of knowingly possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

Phoenix police say that Bartley resigned on April 18 before scheduled administrative action.

According to the federal complaint, between August 2020 and February 2022, Bartley used a social media platform to communicate with a woman, expressing sexual interest in children. The complaint states the woman sent Bartley inappropriate images of children.

The woman involved has been charged separately in the Eastern District of Michigan.

A count of knowingly receiving child pornography carries a sentence between five and 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Phoenix police say that cases in which Bartley was one of the initial responding officers, dating back to 2008, have been identified for review. They say the department is also working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to review cases dating back to 2012 that have been submitted for prosecution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.

The Phoenix Police Department released the following statement regarding the arrest in April:

These alleged actions are despicable and fundamentally opposed to the values our department and the law enforcement community.

"What is alleged, is contrary to the courageous work done every day by the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department to protect one of the most vulnerable populations in our community, our children," said Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

We take this matter very seriously and we are conducting an internal investigation.

Last week, upon learning of the FBI investigation, the Department immediately placed Bartley on administrative leave and started the disciplinary process, up to and including termination, against the employee.

Bartley joined the Department in 2007.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community and we will not tolerate any actions that undermine that commitment.