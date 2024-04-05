Phoenix police officer under investigation by FBI

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Friday.

The department says that it is fully cooperating with the FBI and due to the "gravity of the allegations," a disciplinary process has begun and includes the officer's termination.

Phoenix PD did not specify what the officer is under investigation for, but says that it concerns "serious criminal acts." The officer also has not been identified by the department.

"We understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we assure the community that we take these matters seriously and will handle them with the utmost diligence and integrity," Phoenix PD wrote in a statement.

ABC15 has reached out to the FBI for more information regarding the investigation but has not yet heard back.