Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police officer under investigation by FBI

Phoenix PD says the investigation concerns "serious criminal acts"
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix police logo
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 18:42:47-04

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Friday.

The department says that it is fully cooperating with the FBI and due to the "gravity of the allegations," a disciplinary process has begun and includes the officer's termination.

Phoenix PD did not specify what the officer is under investigation for, but says that it concerns "serious criminal acts." The officer also has not been identified by the department.

"We understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we assure the community that we take these matters seriously and will handle them with the utmost diligence and integrity," Phoenix PD wrote in a statement.

ABC15 has reached out to the FBI for more information regarding the investigation but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo