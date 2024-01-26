Phoenix police investigating allegations of theft within Cartwright Education Association

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department confirmed it is investigating allegations of mismanaged funds within the Cartwright Education Association (CEA), the union that represents some Cartwright Elementary School District teachers.

Melanie Cobos, the president of the CEA, says they became aware of the financial misconduct in late November.

“Financial misconduct of any kind is completely unacceptable… We conducted an internal investigation and then reported it to the police,” Cobos said in a statement.

It is currently unclear who is at the center of the investigation or how much money was mishandled. However, police said there are no arrests at this time.

The Cartwright Elementary School District said the CEA is not directly affiliated with the school district, as the union serves as an employee representative association.

CESD sent a statement:

“The Cartwright School District acknowledges that this matter falls under the jurisdiction of our local law enforcement and judicial system. As a policy, the Cartwright School District refrains from commenting on legal matters and ongoing investigations, particularly when the district is not directly involved.

Our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our scholars and staff is unwavering. We advocate vigorously for all Cartwright Elementary School District employees, regardless of their affiliation with the CEA. Together, we operate as one team—una familia

We are not cutting ties with the union; their members are our employees, and we will keep collaborating with the CEA Vice President. However, we are not affiliated with the Cartwright Education Association.”

The school district says it has no oversight or access to education association bank accounts as it reports to the Arizona Education Association and the National Education Association.

The Arizona Education Association sent ABC15 a statement:

"AEA has absolutely no tolerance for financial malfeasance at any level of our organization, including within our 231 local affiliates. We take this situation extremely seriously. We will be cooperating fully with the Phoenix Police investigation to ensure that all member funds are recovered and that those responsible are held accountable."

Cobos said the education association is looking into and implementing new “financial controls and protocols” to prevent it from happening again in the future.

She added that the person they believe is responsible is no longer a member of the local education association.

“Our executive board will be in full cooperation with the police investigation as we seek to uncover the full details, ensure all member money is returned, and hold the person responsible to account,” Cobos said in the statement. “The Cartwright Education Association has been a valuable partner in the Cartwright School District for 80 years. Our members are urging the school district to keep payroll deduct in place as a way to join our union."