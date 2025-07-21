Phoenix police and firefighters lift car off injured motorcyclist after crash

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police sergeant and several firefighters are being credited with helping save a man’s life after a serious crash involving a motorcycle last month in Phoenix.

It happened on June 16, when Phoenix Police Sergeant Richard Jarrett heard radio traffic about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Officials say the rider had become pinned underneath the car and was trapped. While waiting for fire crews, the sergeant stayed with the injured rider and kept him alert.

When firefighters arrived, the group worked together to lift the car by hand to free the man.

Officials say their fast actions helped save the rider’s life.