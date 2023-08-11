Phoenix PD situation near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a situation that started with a driver on State Route 51.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police responded to a "critical incident" that happened on SR-51 near Indian School Road.

Phoenix PD says a "suspect" left the area and was taken into custody near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

No officers were injured during the incident.

SR-51 is closed near Indian School Road until further notice.

