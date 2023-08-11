Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix PD situation near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road

Phoenix PD is investigating a "critical incident" that started on SR51 near Indian School and ended near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.
15th Ave and Dobbins Road
Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 22:16:29-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a situation that started with a driver on State Route 51.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police responded to a "critical incident" that happened on SR-51 near Indian School Road.

Phoenix PD says a "suspect" left the area and was taken into custody near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

No officers were injured during the incident.

SR-51 is closed near Indian School Road until further notice.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to get more details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!