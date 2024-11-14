Phoenix PD investigating man's body found by dumpsters at Maryvale apartment complex

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide involving a man who was found dead in a Maryvale apartment complex.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Phoenix police officers patrolling the complex near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road were stopped by a witness who reported they saw a man injured near the community dumpsters.

Officers reported the man was unresponsive, had obvious signs of trauma and was later confirmed to be dead.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and are investigating. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is looking into the cause of death.

The victim has only been identified as being an adult male.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, or surveillance video showing suspicious activity in the area at the time of this incident, they are encouraged to call into Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.