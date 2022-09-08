Phoenix PD asking for help finding missing woman who may have been murdered

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a missing woman they believe may have been killed in what they describe as a violent attack.

Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez went missing at the end of June near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police announced Wednesday that multiple witnesses said Rodriguez was killed in a vicious and violent attack, although the exact location of the crime is unknown at this time.

A sergeant with the department said Rodriguez frequented different apartments in the area and was well known to those who live there.

“Detectives don’t want to speculate on exactly what weapon it is,” said Sgt. Brian Bower, with Phoenix Police Department.

Investigators also say that they want to speak with a man known to the area who goes by the street name of ‘Soldier’.

“The name Soldier continued to come up, that’s why he may or may not be the person that’s responsible for this homicide,” said Sgt. Bower.

The family of Rodriguez said they are hoping anyone with information will speak up, “if anybody out there knows anything to please help us bring our sister at peace, give her the rest that she deserves.”

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information on Rodriguez.