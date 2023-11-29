Phoenix officer donates blood less than a year after being shot on the job

PHOENIX — Less than a year ago, Phoenix Police Department Officer Morgan Bullis was receiving blood transfusions as part of her recovery after being shot on the job. On Tuesday, she took part in giving the gift of life that helped save her own.

In March 2023, the officer was shot in the hip and suffered injuries to her face from shrapnel during an incident near 7th and Southern avenues.

At the time of her injury, the 26-year-old officer had been with the Phoenix Police Department for less than a year.

Several months of recovery went by and Officer Bullis returned to her job in July.

Officer Bullis was among multiple first responders who sat in blood donation chairs Tuesday during a Vitalant event to kick off their holiday blood drive.

"Every day, my fellow brothers and sisters face difficult and dangerous situations in the line of duty," said Officer Bullis. "A strong blood supply can make the difference of living and being able to go home."

Police officers and firefighters were invited by Vitalant to roll up their sleeves at the Hall of Flame museum.

Vitalant representatives say every day, over 600 blood donors are needed to meet the needs of our state’s hospitals.

”We’re getting ready to enter our toughest week of the year for blood supply, basically the week between Christmas and New Years,” said Sue Thew with Vitalant.

You can find out how to give blood through Vitalant by clicking here.

Those who donate blood from Dec. 1-10 will receive a voucher for a complimentary admission to the Hall of Flame Fire Museum. You can also get a $10 gift card when you donate through Dec. 17.

