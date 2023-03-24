Officer hospitalized after shooting near 7th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — An officer is hospitalized after an active "critical incident" near 7th and Southern avenues.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. Friday in a residential area.

Officials say an officer was taken to the hospital.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says that an officer has been shot.

ATF Special Agents are responding to assist in the investigation, Phoenix ATF officials shared online. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are also at the scene.

Traffic restrictions are in place and community members are asked to avoid the area.

BREAKING: @PhoenixPolice racing down 7th Ave as they respond to a critical incident where an officer was taken to the hospital. | @abc15 pic.twitter.com/JZHdISl0wl — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) March 24, 2023

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.