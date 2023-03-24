Watch Now
Officer hospitalized after shooting near 7th and Southern avenues

Scene is still active, community asked to avoid the area
This happened near 7th Avenue and Southern Road in Phoenix.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 13:45:24-04

PHOENIX — An officer is hospitalized after an active "critical incident" near 7th and Southern avenues.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. Friday in a residential area.

Officials say an officer was taken to the hospital.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says that an officer has been shot.

ATF Special Agents are responding to assist in the investigation, Phoenix ATF officials shared online. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are also at the scene.

Traffic restrictions are in place and community members are asked to avoid the area.

