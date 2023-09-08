Phoenix Mercury inspiring next generation through 'Adopt-a-Team' program

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury is giving back to the community through an 'Adopt-a-Team' Program.

This year, they selected The Academies at South Mountain Jaguars.

"Everyone's very grateful they adopted us," said Estrella Becerra, who is a senior on the team.

The 'Adopt-a-Team' Mentorship program is in its 14th year supporting young women from Title 1 Schools.

In a statement, Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar said, “The Adopt-A-Team program strengthens the bond between the Mercury and our community, especially with young women in the Valley playing the sport we all love."

One of the opportunities for the Jaguars was a private clinic hosted by Mercury staff at the Footprint Center.

"Being able to be here and be in the arena and learn from the women who are playing the same sport at the highest level is an invaluable experience for us," Assistant Coach Chamar Williams said.

The Jaguars are also participating in several Mercury charity events to build a championship culture in every part of their lives.

The Phoenix Mercury will also provide some financial support to help the team with equipment.

Learn more about the Adopt-a-Team program here.