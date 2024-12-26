Phoenix Mayor Gallego talks plans for final term in office

PHOENIX — ABC15 sat down with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to discuss her priorities and what she hopes to accomplish as she enters her final term in office.
Gallego also weighed in on where the city stands with the Department of Justice report that claims officers have used excessive force and deadly force unnecessarily while policing.
Watch the full interview in the player below
Full one-on-one interview with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com