Phoenix Mayor Gallego responds to arrest of disabled, deaf Black man

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has responded to ABC15's report of a disabled and deaf Black man who was arrested by Phoenix police officers.

Tyron McAlpin, a Black man, who is deaf and has cerebral palsy is facing felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges after he was repeatedly punched and tasered by a pair of Phoenix police officers.

In a statement, Gallego wrote:

“I have watched the body-camera footage from a police interaction with Tyron McAlpin. I share the deep concern we’ve heard from some in our community, and this incident warrants a full and thorough investigation. Both the Professional Standards Bureau and the Force Evaluation Review Unit have opened investigations, and I expect them to offer complete analysis, thorough conclusions, and recommendations.

“Beyond these bodies of review, the City Council and I remain committed to fostering community trust, and we continue our work to further accountability and transparency within our Department. Just a few weeks ago, the Council unanimously approved key police reform recommendations to better document police activity and enhance data collection, as well as improve the department’s internal investigations and evaluative processes. That work is ongoing and important, and as the investigative process for this incident takes place, we will not lose sight of our improvement efforts.”

The violent and rapid arrest of McAlpin raises serious questions and could serve as a test case for Phoenix and the Department of Justice as the two battle over whether the police department in America’s fifth-largest city needs federal oversight.

Acting on false claims from a white man under investigation, body camera video shows officers unexpectedly go after McAlpin, punch him in the head at least 10 times, Taser him four times, and wrap their arms around his neck.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell also responded to the public outcry by promising to personally review the case.

“Because of the attention on this case, I will personally review the entire file, as well as the totality of the video,” Mitchell said in an emailed statement. “I may reach a different conclusion or I may not, but I believe this case merits additional scrutiny.”

ABC15 exposed body camera and surveillance video of two Phoenix officers repeatedly punching and tasering Tyron McAlpin.

The case has garnered national and international attention.