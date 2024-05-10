Watch Now
Phoenix group giving away purses filled with necessities ahead of Mother's Day

The event is on Friday morning and all you have to do is show up!
Posted at 6:02 AM, May 10, 2024
PHOENIX — Nourish Phoenix is celebrating moms ahead of Mother's Day by giving away hundreds of purses filled with hygiene products.

The pack-a-purse purse giveaway starts at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and runs until 11 a.m.

The only qualification to get a purse — including some designer bags — is to show up at 501 S. 9th Ave. in Phoenix.

These purses are filled with hygiene products, as well as some treats that moms will enjoy.

Nourish Phoenix is always in need of clothing, food, and hygiene products, especially laundry detergent.

The group also offers educational classes like crochet, yoga, Zumba, and financial education.

