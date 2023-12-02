Phoenix firefighters respond to three mountain rescues Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters had a busy morning Saturday after being called to three separate mountain rescues across the city.

First responders were called to Camelback Mountain for a hiker with a leg injury about three-fourths of the way up the mountain.

The woman in her 20s had to be airlifted off the mountain. She is at the hospital in stable condition.

Another rescue took place at Lookout Mountain.

Fire officials say the person had to be carted to the bottom of the trail using a big wheel stretcher. That person was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The latest mountain rescue took place on a trail at South Mountain.

The woman involved needed assistance getting the last 200 yards down the mountain, which first responders provided.

Fire officials are asking the public to be prepared if you go hiking.

They offered the following tips to hike safely:

