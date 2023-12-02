Phoenix firefighters respond to three mountain rescues Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters had a busy morning Saturday after being called to three separate mountain rescues across the city.
First responders were called to Camelback Mountain for a hiker with a leg injury about three-fourths of the way up the mountain.
The woman in her 20s had to be airlifted off the mountain. She is at the hospital in stable condition.
Another rescue took place at Lookout Mountain.
Fire officials say the person had to be carted to the bottom of the trail using a big wheel stretcher. That person was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The latest mountain rescue took place on a trail at South Mountain.
The woman involved needed assistance getting the last 200 yards down the mountain, which first responders provided.
Fire officials are asking the public to be prepared if you go hiking.
They offered the following tips to hike safely:
- Watch the Weather: Yes, "it's a dry heat" - but Arizona's temperature can be deceiving and deadly. Hike when it's cool outside, try early mornings and evenings when there's more shade.
- Dress Appropriately: Wear proper shoes, clothing, hat and sunscreen.
- Bring Water: Hydrate before you go. Have plenty of water, more than you think you need. Turn around and head back to the trailhead before you drink half of your water.
- Keep in Contact: Carry a mobile phone.
- Team Up: Hike with others. If hiking solo, tell someone your start and end times, and location.
- Be Honest: Do you have a medical condition? Asthma, heart problems, diabetes, knee or back problems? Don't push yourself! (Even trained athletes have been caught off guard by getting dehydrated on Arizona trails.)
- Don't Trailblaze: Enjoy the Sonoran Desert's beautiful and undeveloped landscape, but please stay on designated trails.
- Take Responsibility: Don't be "that person" - the one who wasn't prepared, shouldn't have been there for health reasons or ignored safety guidelines. Be the responsible hiker, who takes a hike and does it right!