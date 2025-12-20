Phoenix firefighters battle commercial building fire near 7th Avenue and Deer Valley Drive

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters were called out early Saturday morning after flames and heavy smoke were reported coming from a commercial building near 7th Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. Saturday, December 20, after multiple callers reported smoke coming from the structure. The building houses four businesses, including a printing press, a landscaping company and a garage door company.

Firefighters arrived to find active fire and smoke and immediately went into a defensive operation, Phoenix Fire officials said. Crews used ladder trucks to attack the fire from higher elevations while working to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported, and there were no road closures related to the incident. They also confirmed there was no danger to nearby propane tanks.

A partial roof collapse occurred during the fire. Fire crews are continuing to assess damage and are working with business owners who were on scene as the investigation continues.

Phoenix Fire says crews are still working to determine what was inside the building and what led to the fire. The cause has not yet been released.