Phoenix Fire battles apartment fire near 32nd Street and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — Nearly a dozen people are without a home after a fire ripped through a Phoenix apartment complex.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the scene near 32nd Street and Greenway Road.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story complex.

Before firefighters arrived, all tenants evacuated safely.

Officials say 11 people are displaced due to the fire damage. There are no reported injuries.

Video from the scene shows multiple fire crews at the scene with visible damage to one of the buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.