Phoenix Fire Department extinguishes three residential fires Sunday morning

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department battled three fires throughout the city Sunday morning. A total of 11 people were displaced as a result.

At approximately 3 a.m., the first fire broke out at an apartment complex near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Smoke and flames were found coming from the second floor, officials say.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent apartment units, however, a total of four units were affected.

Five people were displaced due to this fire, though no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Apartment Fire located near 16th St & Bell Rd. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure prior to the fire departments arrival. pic.twitter.com/L89aHyG8hJ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 21, 2023

Just after 6 a.m., crews were then called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a house fire.

The flames were coming from the entryway of the home, officials say.

Four people were displaced from the home and a dog died during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Crews from @PHXFire & @GlendaleFire are on the scene of a defensive house fire near 59th Ave & Camelback Rd. pic.twitter.com/w6LUcqpRmx — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 21, 2023

The last fire started at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Two people were displaced from the home as a result of the fire, though no injuries were reported.

The cause of all three fires is currently under investigation.