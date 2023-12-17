Phoenix deaf community hosts market day to share culture with the public

PHOENIX — One group in the Phoenix community wants to showcase just how talented they are when people get past barriers.

The deaf community can often be overlooked by many due to communication barriers. That is why the Phoenix Association of the Deaf threw a Market Day on Saturday to showcase the different crafts and businesses that are created and run by deaf people.

"So last February, I was thinking about buying a laser and I just kind of fell in love with the technology, I learned how to use it and it was a good challenge,” said Shannon Kidder, who owns You Wood Custom Crafts.

Kidder has turned her love of art into a business, selling beautiful wooden crafts and other decorative pieces. Here at Market Day, the customers just come rolling through. Elsewhere, it is much harder.

"I've done it with hearing people in the past and it's hard to communicate with them sometimes because we don't speak the same language,” said Kidder.

"A lot of hearing people are nervous to communicate with us. We encourage them to learn and try. We're not going to oppress you, we really want to communicate with you and we want to share our culture,” said Deb Stone, the Phoenix Association of the Deaf president.

The point of the market is to share that culture and to show that deaf people are just as capable as anyone.

This is what Ezlynn’s mom wants for her daughter. Cancer and chemotherapy took away most of Ezlynn’s hearing at a young age.

"About a year ago, we started learning ASL, and she has really just thrived with it,” said Rebecca Stewart, Ezlynn’s mom.

Organizers are already working on their next Deaf Market Day. You can find more information at padinc.org or on Facebook.com/padincorg.