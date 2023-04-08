Phoenix considering putting Narcan in hands of more than just first responsers

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has a new idea to help combat Arizona's fentanyl crisis — to equip more than just officers and firefighters with Narcan.

The extreme danger of overdoses has been constant from the start of the war on drugs decades ago.

Medical professionals say Narcan's entry into society has changed things.

"It is an evidence-based practice and evidence-based product to stop overdoses," said Phoenix's Public Health Advisor, Nicole Witt.

Since last fall, Witt says hospitals have spent $100 million while treating people overdosing on drugs.

In 2022, she says 1,828 people in Maricopa County died from a drug overdose, accounting for a nearly 24% increase in a decade.

991 of those overdoses were in the Phoenix area.

"It says we have some work to do and an opportunity to implement various programs all the way from prevention to harm reduction," said Witt.

So, the city's public health advisor is working on a plan to get more Narcan out into the community.

Her thought is for other city employees to join first responders in giving it to those in need.

"We are exploring, through assessment, do they come in contact with people who use substances or friends and family on a regular basis? And, is there an opportunity for our staff to be trained to administer beyond just police and fire,” said Witt.

At the Calvary Healing Center, Bryan Evenson sees some of the city's afflicted firsthand.

"Just with overdoses, they happen like that! They are not breathing, and their heart is not beating,” said Evenson.

Evenson's team witnessed three people die from an overdose during a 10-day period in March.

On April 11, the in-patient rehab center will hand out Narcan to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. But, says each person wanting Narcan must be properly trained. Those who complete the overdose response and administration training will receive Narcan free of charge.

“The fentanyl and this whole drug epidemic is not going away. So, the more people who have Narcan and more resources available, I think the less deaths we will see,” said Evenson.

Evenson commends the city of Phoenix for working to put Narcan in the hands of more of its employees. But, he wonders if even more could be done.

"People are dying in fast food restaurant bathrooms. So, we are talking local businesses who should free and easy access to Narcan,” added Evenson.

The city hopes to finalize the plan sometime in the summer.