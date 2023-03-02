Phoenix City Council votes to prohibit discrimination on a person's source of income for housing

PHOENIX — It could soon be easier for some people to find housing in the City of Phoenix.

The city council on Wednesday approved an ordinance 8-1 prohibiting landlords or companies from discriminating against buyers and renters for their source of income.

This would include those who are on housing vouchers or any other government assistance programs. Anyone who would violate that could face a $2,500 civil fine and daily penalties up to $2,500.

“When we are fighting for tenants with public assistance to have a place to live, we’re really envisioning and hoping for a future for everyone has a chance to have a home,” said Carla Naranjo, with Unemployed Workers United, who is in support of this ordinance.

Advocates feel this ordinance will help many older community members who feel forced out of their homes while on a fixed income.

Naranjo believes it is discriminatory when subsidized complexes and places for people in low-income housing raise rent for their tenants because those tenants are not receiving high increases on their fixed income

“That’s what I feel. Just a number. They don’t care about you as a person. Just a number,” said Carol Moore, who is on social security.

The new law can’t take effect just yet though. Tucson passed a similar ordinance last year but former Attorney General Mark Brnovich shut it down. He stated that it violated state law.

Current Attorney General Kris Mayes says she’ll reconsider and look into it. If, and only if, she gives the green light, the city of Phoenix will start enforcing it.