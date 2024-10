PHOENIX, AZ — A person was found dead after a trailer fire near 35th and Glendale avenues Saturday night.

Crews arrived on scene around 7:30 pm., and began attacking a fast-moving fire in a residential trailer.

While searching the trailer, fire officials say one person was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The victim has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

This incident is under investigation.