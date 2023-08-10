People experiencing homelessness can now get IDs easier

In order to get off the streets, it is essential for people experiencing homelessness to have an identification card, but for some, it's hard to get a hold of.

“The ID is so crucial for people to get a home loan or a credit card. Just anything in a normal life. But imagine you’re homeless and not [being able to prove yourself]. The services here on this campus are amazing in what they do,” said Bill Lamoreaux, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation with the Motor Vehicle Division.

The campus Lamoreaux is referring to is the Human Services Campus located in downtown Phoenix, which holds multiple organizations that help people experiencing homelessness.

One of those organizations includes the Homeless ID Project, a non-profit that’s been operating for a few decades.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shawntina Crain was the first of a few who came by to get her new identification card. Crain told ABC15 she was formerly homeless and still working on getting things together. She’s been living in an apartment for several years now but needed a new ID after losing hers.

“I’m doing a little bit better. It’s hard, but I’m working on it and things. That’s why I’m trying to get my ID,” she said.

The Homeless ID Project, in partnership with the MVD, made it easier for people to get an ID. Just two weeks ago, people who needed one would get a voucher to pay for a new ID and a bus pass to get a ride down to the MVD.

“We know in some cases, it didn’t happen. Some people would come in to see us, we’d give them a voucher and a bus pass and two months later, they’d come back and see us again,” said Rick Mitchell, the executive director for the Homeless ID Project. “They just weren’t able to make the trip. The voucher expired and so they come back to see us again.”

But now, it’ll be easier. The organization has an MVD representative in-house at the Human Services Campus to help get them an ID right then and there. They’d get a temporary ID first and then get it mailed to whatever location they need. A majority of people put the resource campus as their address.

“Having the MVD here, it’s huge for our clients. It makes the difference between getting an ID and not getting an ID for many of them. For everyone it makes it far easier,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the organization has seen exponential growth in helping people get the documents they need to keep moving forward, such as birth certificates or IDs.

Before the pandemic, per year, they’d do about 7,500 documents a year. Just last year, they hit 12,000 documents. This year, they’re on pace to hit 17,000 documents.

Mitchell said they hope to eventually work with the MVD in going mobile and meet people out on the streets to issue IDs.