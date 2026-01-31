Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 23rd Avenue and Grand Avenue in Phoenix Friday night

Phoenix police say the man was lying in the roadway when struck by a dark-colored van traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 23rd Avenue and Grand Avenue Friday evening, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to the area around 6:44 p.m. after reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the man in critical condition.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver involved did not stay at the scene, police said.

Detectives say the man was likely lying in the roadway when he was hit.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored van that was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

